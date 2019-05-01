Detroit — A 30-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday morning and a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot, in what police suspect is a murder-attempted suicide on Detroit's east side.

The double shooting was reported about 3:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Kitchener, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit police spokeswoman. That's south of East Jefferson and west of Lenox.

Police say the man and woman were arguing in an upstairs flat when shots were fired.

When police arrived, the woman was dead in the living room of the home, and the man, who police believe shot himself and the woman, was wounded. His condition is not immediately available.

