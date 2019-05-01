A teen has been charged with having sex with a 13-year-old Detroit girl who gave birth at her home this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

The 16-year-old, who has not been named, appeared for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. He is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a person 13-15 years old. Bond was set at $5,000.

The youth is accused of having relations with the 13-year-old several times since July 2018, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Authorities started investigating after the girl delivered a nearly 7 pound baby boy Monday in her bathroom. The girl's younger sister called 911 and the infant was on the bathroom floor wrapped in a towel by the time firefighters arrived. The baby needed help breathing.

The teen told firefighters she was unaware of the pregnancy. Both she and her child were hospitalized.

"No further information is being released at this at this time because the case remains under investigation," the Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

If the 16-year-old boy posts bond, he has been ordered to have no contact with the 13-year-old or other minors unless under adult supervision.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 20 at the Lincoln Hall of Justice in Detroit.



Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/01/teen-charged-having-sex-13-year-old-who-gave-birth/3647745002/