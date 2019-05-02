Man, 30, convicted in White Castle triple homicide
Detroit — William Wilbourn-Little, the 30-year-old man charged in the Sept. 9 triple homicide at a White Castle restaurant on Detroit's west side, was convicted on all counts Thursday.
Early on the morning of Sept. 9, just before 12:30 a.m., three men in their early 20s were fatally shot at a White Castle on the 6300 block of West Warren.
That White Castle restaurant dates back to 1969, and closed for a week after the shooting.
Police arrived to find the three victims later identified as DeShawn Gadson, 20; Trevaughn Anthony, 24; and Rashawn Harrington, 25, in the lobby area.
Wilbourn-Little was charged in October with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of felony firearm and one count of being a felon in possession of a weapon, according to court records.
Wilbourn-Little will be sentenced on at 9 a.m. May 16 before Judge Prentis Edwards in Third Circuit Court.
