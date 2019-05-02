Man on Detroit’s ‘Most Wanted List’ arrested in W.Va.
Huntington, W.Va. – Authorities say a man on Detroit’s Most Wanted List has been arrested in West Virginia.
Police in Huntington say Michael Christian Hopkins was arrested Wednesday and charged with being a fugitive from justice.
Hopkins also goes by the name Robert Pace and has an original charge of home invasion.
A news release from the Huntington Police Department says Hopkins in being held pending an extradition hearing to Detroit.
Detectives stopped Hopkins and another man leaving a house in Huntington while executing a search warrant. A small amount of marijuana was found inside the home as well as various kinds of firearm ammunition.
It’s unclear if Hopkins has a lawyer.
