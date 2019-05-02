The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office ruled Thursday the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old Clinton Township woman by a 37-year-old Detroit woman was justifiable, saying the younger woman won't be charged because she acted in self-defense.

Angela McDuell was shot and killed about 7:15 p.m. April 22 outside a liquor store at Hayes and Fordham in Detroit during a verbal argument that included a third woman. McDuell and the suspect knew each other and were previously in a relationship, according to the prosecutor's office.

The three woman were arguing in the parking lot when McDuell allegedly pepper sprayed the suspect, who then went to her car and retrieved a handgun. The argument appeared to have ended when McDuell walked back to her car, got in and drove twice at the suspect and the other woman at a high rate of speed, according to authorities.

The two women tried to get away as McDuell drove at them for a third time, nearly pinning the two women against a wall with her vehicle. The suspect, who is a CPL holder, shot at McDuell, fatally wounding her.

"The facts of this case clearly show that it was reasonable for the suspect to use deadly force to defend herself and her friend. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office finds that the shooting was justified and the warrant request has been denied," assistant prosecutor Maria Miller said in a statement.

Witness interviews and video evidence of the shooting incident were thoroughly reviewed, according to the prosecutor's office.

"The suspect did not point the gun at Ms. McDuell prior to the shooting and did not fire a shot until the third time that the car sped toward the suspect and her friend, nearly pinning them to the wall," Miller's statement said.

