A man with a gunshot wound to his back drove to a Detroit fire house Friday night.

The man lost control of his car and struck the engine bay doors of the West Grand Boulevard fire house about 10:51 p.m., according to a report from the Detroit Fire Department.

Medics took the 35-40 year-old man to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. the department said.

A suspect has not been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

