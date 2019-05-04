Man with gunshot wound drives himself to Detroit fire station
A man with a gunshot wound to his back drove to a Detroit fire house Friday night.
The man lost control of his car and struck the engine bay doors of the West Grand Boulevard fire house about 10:51 p.m., according to a report from the Detroit Fire Department.
Medics took the 35-40 year-old man to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. the department said.
A suspect has not been identified and the incident remains under investigation.
