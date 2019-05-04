Woman dies after hitting light pole on Detroit's northwest side
A 25-year-old woman died Friday after losing control of her vehicle and hitting a light pole on Detroit's northwest side.
The woman was traveling eastbound on 7 Mile near Berg about 5 p.m. Friday when she struck the pole, splitting it and her vehicle in half, police said.
The woman was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital were she was pronounced dead, police said. No other passengers were in the car.
Speed was a factor in the crash and police continue to investigate how it happened.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/04/woman-dies-after-hitting-light-pole-detroits-northwest-side/1101637001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.