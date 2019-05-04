Buy Photo The woman was traveling eastbound on 7 Mile near Berg when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a light pole, splitting the pole and her vehicle in half. (Photo: The Detroit News)

A 25-year-old woman died Friday after losing control of her vehicle and hitting a light pole on Detroit's northwest side.

The woman was traveling eastbound on 7 Mile near Berg about 5 p.m. Friday when she struck the pole, splitting it and her vehicle in half, police said.

The woman was ejected from the vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital were she was pronounced dead, police said. No other passengers were in the car.

Speed was a factor in the crash and police continue to investigate how it happened.

