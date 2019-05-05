Buy Photo The younger man started to point a rifle, and the older man, who had a concealed pistol license, shot him, police said. (Photo: The Detroit News)

A 28-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday on the west side of Detroit.

Detroit police said the man was at the home of a 33-year-old man in the 19000 block of Asbury Park when they got into an argument over money that was owed.

The younger man started to point a rifle, and the older man, who had a concealed pistol license, shot him, police said. The younger man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The incident was logged at 12:38 a.m. Sunday.

