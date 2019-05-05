Share This Story!
Argument over money ends in fatal shooting on Detroit's west side
The victim started to point a rifle, and the other man, who had a concealed pistol license, shot him, Detroit police said
The Detroit News
Published 12:05 p.m. ET May 5, 2019 | Updated 12:13 p.m. ET May 5, 2019
A 28-year-old man was shot to death early Sunday on the west side of Detroit.
Detroit police said the man was at the home of a 33-year-old man in the 19000 block of Asbury Park when they got into an argument over money that was owed.
The younger man started to point a rifle, and the older man, who had a concealed pistol license, shot him, police said. The younger man was taken to a hospital where he died.
The incident was logged at 12:38 a.m. Sunday.
