Detroit — A 21-year-old Detroit man has been denied bond in an April 2017 homicide and accompanying gun charge, authorities said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Antoine Orr with open murder and felony firearm. Orr was denied bond Friday at his arraignment before Magistrate Millicent Sherman at Detroit's 36th District Court, and will remain at Wayne County Jail.

At about 2 a.m. April 14, 2017, police say a 56-year-old man was found face up, with a gunshot wound to his chest, said DPD spokeswoman Nicole Kirkwood. The shooting took place on Edgevale near John R, which is north of McNichols and east of Woodward.

Antoine Orr (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Investigators say an armed person had intervened in an argument between the 54-year-old victim and another person.

“The armed suspect approached the pair, produced a handgun and fired a shot, striking the victim in the chest,” police said in a statement at the time. “The suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.”

Police used surveillance footage to ultimately identify and arrest the shooter, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Orr is due in court for a probable cause conference on May 17, and a preliminary examination on May 24, both before Judge Ronald Giles.

