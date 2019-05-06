Detroit — Four people were shot in a two-hour time span in downtown Detroit early Monday morning, police said.

Just after midnight, in the area of Beaubien and Monroe in Greektown, a man in a blue coat, with his hood up, wearing dark pants and white tennis shoes and armed with a handgun, shot three men, ages 23, 24 and 32.

The victims told police that as they and others fled from the gunman, they heard shots fired, then realized they'd been hit.

The 23-year-old and 32-year-old were transported to hospitals by medics, while the 24-year-old man, who was shot in the foot, was privately conveyed to the hospital. All three are listed in stable condition.

Two hours later, a block from Comerica Park at Woodward and Adams, a burgundy Chrysler 300 crashed into the back of a black Ford Fusion, before the driver exited the 300 and fled on foot.

Police tracked down and arrested a suspect, a 34-year-old man. Police believe that prior to the rear-end crash, the suspect had shot the victim and was attempting to flee. Details on the circumstances preceding the shooting are unknown at this point.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by medics. His condition was not immediately available.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/06/police-4-shot-2-hours-downtown-detroit/1115883001/