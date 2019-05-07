Detroit — Two women were in critical condition late Monday night after their vehicle hit a parked car on Detroit's east side near Highland Park, police said.

The crash took place about 11:50 p.m. on the 20000 block of Yacama, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department. That's north of East State Fair and east of John R.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was driving a white Buick when she crashed into a vehicle parked on the street.

Medics took the driver and a passenger, also a 25-year-old woman, to the hospital.

Both are listed in critical condition.

