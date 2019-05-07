Buy Photo Detroit Police Chief James Craig says police have arrested one and seek three others in the Monday, May 6, 2019, shooting in Greektown. (Photo: Charles E. Ramirez, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Police have arrested one person and are searching for three others they believe are involved in a non-fatal shooting Monday morning in the city's Greektown district, Chief James Craig said Tuesday.

"The message should be clear: We're not going to tolerate violence in the city of Detroit," he said. "If you come to Detroit and engage in violence, we will find you. That's the bottom line."

Craig made the remarks during a news conference held at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters downtown.

His comments come the day after four people were shot in a two-hour time span in downtown Detroit early Monday morning. Three of the victims, men ages 23, 24 and 32, were shot in Greektown.

All three were listed Monday in stable condition.

Craig said Tuesday the men are all Detroit residents. He also said one of the men was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon.

He said investigators believe the shooting is gang-related and one group of men was retaliating against the other group.

"The gang members reside primarily outside of the city of Detroit and the county of Wayne," the chief said. "We believe it's over a prior shooting incident that occurred late last year. They decided to bring their beef to the city of Detroit. We're still working through the investigation."

Craig's remarks Tuesday also come about two weeks after he said the Detroit Police Department was stepping up patrols in Greektown after a string of violent incidents.

Greektown, a small commercial and entertainment district in downtown's northeast quadrant, has been plagued by high-profile crimes during the warm months in recent years.

A large crowd was gathered in Greektown Sunday night for Cinco de Mayo, according to Craig.

On Tuesday, the police chief said investigators arrested a 23-year-old Livonia man in connection with the Monday morning shooting. He was arrested in Livonia at about 10 p.m. Monday, he said. It's not clear when the man will be arraigned on charges.

Craig also said they have information on the three other suspects, but police have put a priority on one they have identified as a Farmington Hills man.

"We're still actively looking for Delano Ward, 26, of Farmington Hills," Craig said. "Mr. Ward is a key suspect."

He said investigators believe there was only one shooter. However, the chief said he can't say at this point if Ward was the shooter because the investigation is ongoing.

He urged Ward to contact Detroit Police: "Wherever you are, turn yourself in."

