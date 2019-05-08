Buy Photo The Livernois Streetscape Project improvements include the removal of the median on Livernois between 8 Mile and Margareta Street. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Detroit — When a median was installed along the Avenue of Fashion 13 year ago, it impacted business but not in a good way, said Ronda Morrison, owner of House of Morrison Shoe Repair on Livernois. Her customers didn’t stop in as often.

“After that median, a lot of stores closed…” she said. “Just the inconvenience of having to pass and come back, pass and come back. … It was an inconvenience to them and an inconvenience to us.”

That controversial median will be no more as city officials and business owners celebrated Wednesday the start of construction to remove the barrier stretching from Margareta, two blocks south of 7 Mile, to 8 Mile. Construction noise filled the air as crews performed a ceremonial dig on the median in front of Morrison's shop.

The median removal is part of the city's commercial corridor revitalization project funded through a $125 million bond program Mayor Mike Duggan announced two years ago. Plans on Livernois call for wider and better-lit sidewalks, cafe seating, landscaping and a separated bike path.

“What you’re going to have is a vibrant commercial district where people can spend time, do sidewalk shopping, eating, walking, biking,” Duggan said Wednesday. “We are going to tie the shops here back to the neighborhood.”

The Livernois project is the first and most extensive of seven corridors to be constructed this year. Work is expected to be complete in November.

Among the features are one lane for traffic in each direction to reduce speeds and a dedicated center left-turn lane giving access to residential streets. Parking will be available on at least one side of the street, according to the city.

Sidewalks will be widened to 24 feet to accommodate cafe seating, lighting and landscaping. Bike lanes will be at sidewalk level.

Morrison said the median had made it difficult for customers to find her repair shop because of the fast-moving traffic.

“I’m so happy about slowing down these lanes I don’t know what to do,” she said.

The other commercial corridor projects taking place in 2019 are:

McNichols from Livernois to Greenlawn

Kercheval from Parker to E. Grand

Joseph Campau from E. Jefferson to the Riverfront

Bagley from I-96 Service Drive to 24th

Riopelle from I-75 service Drive to Division

Grand River from Evergreen to Glastonbury

