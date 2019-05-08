Detroit — A 22-year-old Detroit man has been charged in an early April crash on the city's west side that left a 23-year-old woman dead.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Ohajee Willison with reckless driving causing death and driving with a suspended license causing death.

Ohajee Willison (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The crash at about 8 p.m. April 7 happened at Asbury Park and Hessel. That's south of West Eight Mile and west of the John C. Lodge Freeway.

Police say that the victim, who court records identify as Octivia Frierson, was driving on Hessel when the suspect's vehicle, headed north on Asbury Park, struck her at a high rate of speed.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

At his arraignment Tuesday at Detroit's 36th District Court, Willison was given a bond of $50,000/10 percent. He's due in court May 14 for a probable cause conference, and again on May 21 for a preliminary exam, both before Judge William McConico.

Wayne County Jail records list Willison as an inmate as of Wednesday morning.

