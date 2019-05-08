Suspect Delano Ward is in police custody. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police have arrested a second suspect Wednesday and are searching for two others in connection to a nonfatal triple shooting in the city's Greektown district.

Delano Ward, 26, of Farmington Hills, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon in Oak Park, police said.

He is one of four men allegedly involved in a shooting that took place at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in Greektown.

The four suspects were walking eastbound on Monroe when one of them pulled a weapon and fired multiple shots into a crowd, police said. Injured were three men, ages 23, 24 and 32.

After the shooting, the suspects fled the location.

All three victims received treatment at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries and were listed in temporary serious or stable condition.

On Monday, Detroit police arrested one of the suspects, a 23-year-old, at his home in Livonia.

Police continue to search for the two other suspects involved in the shooting.

"We will find you and we will arrest you," Chief James Craig said.

