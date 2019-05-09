Detroit — A family gathering on Detroit's west side Wednesday night, held in remembrance of a loved one, was disrupted by gunfire that left two people wounded, police said.

The double shooting took place about 7 p.m. Wednesday on the 5000 block of Spokane, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of Joy Road and just west of Interstate 96.

Police say that "someone," who witnesses refused to describe, opened fire at the gathering, hitting a 29-year-old man, who was listed in stable condition, and a 27-year-old man, who was listed in temporary serious condition. Both victims were privately conveyed to the hospital.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old woman on a gun charge, Crawford said.

