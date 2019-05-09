Detroit — A 56-year-old delivery driver for Happy's Pizza, was robbed of his food by someone with a "sharp object," police said, Wednesday night on Detroit's west side.

The robbery took place about 8 p.m. on the 9000 block of American, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. That's north of Joy Road and west of Livernois.

Police say the driver arrived to make a delivery and was invited into the home.

Once inside, a woman pulled a "sharp object" and demanded he hand over his money.

But the driver ran instead. The woman, who police said is 49 years old, didn't get any money out of him, but he did leave behind about $50 worth of food.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/09/police-pizza-delivery-driver-robbed-food-west-side/1150620001/