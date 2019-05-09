Police: Pizza delivery driver robbed of food on west side
Detroit — A 56-year-old delivery driver for Happy's Pizza, was robbed of his food by someone with a "sharp object," police said, Wednesday night on Detroit's west side.
The robbery took place about 8 p.m. on the 9000 block of American, said Latrice Crawford, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. That's north of Joy Road and west of Livernois.
Police say the driver arrived to make a delivery and was invited into the home.
Once inside, a woman pulled a "sharp object" and demanded he hand over his money.
But the driver ran instead. The woman, who police said is 49 years old, didn't get any money out of him, but he did leave behind about $50 worth of food.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/09/police-pizza-delivery-driver-robbed-food-west-side/1150620001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.