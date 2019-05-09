Vincent Boston was shot early March 4 on Detroit's east side. (Photo: Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

A $2,500 reward is being offered to find suspects in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.

Vincent Boston was picking up his girlfriend near 10100 Harper Avenue around 3 a.m. March 4 when someone pulled alongside the father of four's Chevrolet Monte Carlo and opened fire, Crime Stoppers of Michigan officials said.

Police reported Boston, who worked at the Vinsetta Garage restaurant in Berkley, drove to a Project Green Light gas station in the 9100 block of Chalmers.

He later died from his injuries at a hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or go to www.1800speakup.org.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/09/reward-tips-detroit-fatal-shooting-crime-stoppers/1159748001/