Buy Photo Former mayoral press secretary Bob Berg in 2003. (Photo: Brandy Baker, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Funeral services in Michigan and Illinois have been set for the former press secretary of some of the state's most iconic leaders.

Charles Robert Berg died Wednesday of cancer. He was 76.

Berg launched a prominent public relations firm in the city after serving as the longtime spokesman for Coleman A. Young, Detroit's first African American mayor. Prior to that, he held the same role for Michigan's longest-serving governor, William G. Milliken.

A public visitation will be held from 1-8 p.m. May 16 at Swanson Funeral Home, 14751 West McNichols, in Detroit.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. May 17 at Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church, 8625 E Jefferson Ave, in Detroit, as well as a funeral at 6 p.m. May 20 at Cissna Park United Methodist Church, 221 W Koplin Ave., in his hometown of Cissna Park, Illinois.

Burial for Berg is set for Floral Hill Cemetery, 301 W. Main St., in Hoopeston, Illinois.

In 1998, Berg and Georgella Muirhead, who had worked with Berg as director of Detroit’s Public Information Department, formed Berg Muirhead and Associates in Detroit.

They sold the firm in 2016 to two of their long-time employees, Peter Van Dyke and Marilyn Horn.

The firm, in a statement Thursday, said the team mourns Berg's passing.

"We remember and celebrate our mentor and friend for his unerring moral compass, his patient and thoughtful counsel, and his humble manner that led him to always place his family and friends, our team and clients first," the statement reads. "He is deeply missed."

Berg is survived by his long-time partner, Wanda Brock; his three children: Erik Berg (Shannon) of Portland, Oregon; Melanie Berg of Lansing; and Lola Kristina Gibson-Berg of Detroit; and four grandchildren: Hayeden, Charlie, Frances and Ingrid. He also is survived by a sister, Karen Dolan, of Western Springs, Illinois; and a brother, Glenn, of Cissna Park, Illinois. A third brother, Richard, passed in 1960.

Donations may be sent to Coleman A. Young Foundation, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, and the Berg Muirhead Scholarship for Public Relations Student Advancement at Wayne State University (please designate College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts and the name of the scholarship).

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/09/visitation-funeral-services-set-bob-berg/1156677001/