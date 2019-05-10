Police search for missing southwest Detroit boy, 2
Detroit — Police are searching for a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing early Friday morning, officials said.
Aries Washington was reported missing from the area of Melville and Yale in southwest Detroit. Police said Aries and his father were sleeping beneath an awning, behind a building, when the man woke up at about 5:30 a.m. and discovered the 2-year-old was gone.
Aries is about 3-feet-tall and weighs about 40 pounds, has short, braided hair and was last seen wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and black boots. Police said he is in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone with information about Aries or his whereabouts should call the Detroit Police Department's Fourth Precinct or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
