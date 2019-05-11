Detroit — A 34-year-old man faced more charges Friday in connection with a shooting Monday in the city's downtown near Grand Circus Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Richard Lee-Jose Allen is charged in the shooting and alleged vehicular assault of Jalen Dontez Davis, 20, of Grosse Pointe.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. Monday, when Detroit police officers heard gunshots while standing in front of a nightclub near Woodward Avenue and West Adams.

While investigating, they saw a speeding car hit a parked vehicle on West Adams. Police officers said Allen allegedly ran from the vehicle but was apprehended.

While the officers arrested Allen, a victim approached them with a gunshot wound.

Prosecutors allege Allen shot the victim from his vehicle and struck him with his car before crashing into the parked car.

Allen was arraigned Tuesday on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree felony firearm while police investigated further. Bond was set at $50,000.

Allen's probable cause hearing before Judge Ronald Giles is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 17 in 36th District Court.

