Detroit police are searching for this suspect in connection to a carjacking. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a man suspect wanted in connection to a carjacking on the city's west side.

The incident occurred at 11:05 p.m. Friday in the 19500 block of Plymouth, where a 28-year-old woman was in her vehicle when an unknown man approached and ordered her and her three children out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim complied and the suspect fled east on Plymouth Road in her car, police said.

The vehicle was later found in the area of Joy Road and Oakman.

Police are searching for the suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.

If anyone recognized this suspect and knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to call Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft Unit at (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

