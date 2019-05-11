The Honey Badgers present a third-place trophy to Detroit Police Chief James Craig Saturday, May 11 at Patton Park after they played in a tournament against departments around the world. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Nothing can stop the honey badger.

As for the Honey Badgers, the Detroit Police Department's first ever soccer team, nothing could stop players from celebrating their third place victory against other police teams around the world last month.

The team, consisting of 15 officers from precincts across Detroit, is led by parole officer Jesus Jimenez.

Last month, the Honey Badgers competed against nine teams in the Unsung Heroes Annual Soccer Tournament in Kansas City.

On Saturday, May 11, the team presented Chief James Craig with the trophy at Police Athletic League event at Patton Park.



Unsung Heroes is a nonprofit soccer organization for public safety employees.





