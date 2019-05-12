Police say the driver pulled over, allowing the other vehicle to pass, but instead it pulled alongside and someone in the vehicle pulled a gun and fired shots. (Photo: .)

Detroit — A 38-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting took place about 5 a.m. in the area of Joy Road and Broad Street, east of Grand River.

Police say the victim was driving in the area when a newer model Ford Focus speeded up behind it.

The driver pulled over, allowing the other vehicle to pass, but the Focus instead pulled alongside. Someone in the vehicle pulled a gun and fired shots, hitting the victim in his right shoulder.

The victim was privately conveyed to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No detailed description of the suspect or the Ford Focus was immediately available.

