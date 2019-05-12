Woman, 24, gunned down in drive-by on Detroit's east side
Detroit — A 24-year-old woman was gunned down in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.
The shooting took place about 12:45 a.m. on the 3400 block of Van Dyke, which is south of Mack.
Police say the victim had exited her vehicle when a black Chrysler 300 drove past, and someone inside the vehicle pulled a gun and fired shots.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, but she died.
No suspect description is immediately available.
