Detroit — A 24-year-old woman was gunned down in a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on Detroit's east side, police said.

The shooting took place about 12:45 a.m. on the 3400 block of Van Dyke, which is south of Mack.

Police say the victim had exited her vehicle when a black Chrysler 300 drove past, and someone inside the vehicle pulled a gun and fired shots.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital, but she died.

No suspect description is immediately available.

