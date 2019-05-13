Lansing — A Detroit-man has been sentenced to three years probation for unemployment insurance fraud, state officials said.

Frederick T. Jackson, 30, has also been ordered by a U.S. District Court judge to pay $78,916 in restitution, they said.

Jackson and a co-conspirator obtained debit cards with unemployment benefits on them by submitting false employer and employment information to the state's Unemployment Insurance Agency.

His co-conspirator, Charles Alexander, 54, also of Detroit, was sentenced in December to three years in prison and ordered to pay $330,561 in restitution, according to officials.

"Frederick Jackson and his co-conspirators defrauded the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency by falsely obtaining and using debit cards containing over $330,000 in unemployment insurance benefits issued in the names of claimants who were not entitled to such benefits,” Tim Kolar, state office administrator of Investigations for Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency, said in a statement Monday.

“We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners, and other enforcement agencies, to protect the integrity of the unemployment insurance benefits program in Michigan, and we will remain vigilant in prosecuting criminals who cause harm to employers and the residents of Michigan.”

