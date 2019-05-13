Former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner was sentenced Monday to 5-15 years for causing the death of teenage ATV rider Damon Grimes by Tasing him during a pursuit.

Bessner apologized to the family of the 15-year-old, saying, "I'm truly sorry. I think about it every day."

Former Michigan State Police trooper Mark Bessner was sentenced Monday to 5-15 years in prison for causing the death of 15-year-old ATV rider Damon Grimes on Aug. 26, 2017.

But Wayne County Circuit Judge Margaret Van Houten, who exceeded the sentencing guidelines, slammed Bessner, saying his actions contributed to the community's distrust of police.

A jury found Bessner, 46, guilty of involuntary manslaughter last month for shooting Grimes with the Taser on Detroit's east side on Aug. 26, 2017. The incident fueled anger in the community and led the Michigan State Police to limit pursuits in Detroit.

The high-profile case had been monitored by observers across the nation because of the comparisons drawn to other "deadly force" cases involving law enforcement and African American males.

The former trooper's first trial ended in a hung jury; in Bessner's second trial, jurors chose the manslaughter conviction instead of second-degree murder.

During the trial, Convertino said his client thought the teen was a threat to him and his partner. But prosecutors said Grimes was only riding his ATV that day, in violation of a city ordinance, and was not a threat to the troopers.

The teen was found unarmed after he crashed the ATV into a parked truck on Rossini Drive near Gratiot. He died shortly afterward from blunt force injuries at a nearby hospital.

Assistant Wayne County Prosecutor Matthew Penney told jurors that Bessner and his partner were not justified in chasing Grimes because he was not a threat to them.

Penney said in his closing arguments during the trial last month that Bessner possibly didn't like ATVs being driven in the city, referring to another incident in which the trooper allegedly chased ATVs riders on Fort Street near downtown Detroit on Aug. 12, 2017, nearly two weeks before the deadly chase of Grimes.

Jurors in the second trial were shown video of Bessner chasing a group of other ATV riders on Fort Street near downtown Detroit and saying he wanted use his Taser on them.

"I was kinda of hoping we'd get close enough that we could Tase that guy once we stopped," a voice that has been identified as Bessner says on the video.

Bessner did not take the stand in his own defense and his defense attorneys did not call any witnesses to testify on his behalf. The trooper's partner also did not testify during the trial last month instead invoking his constitutional right not to have to take the stand.

Grimes family spokesman Oliver Gantt said he feels that the Aug. 12 incident convinced the jury of Bessner's guilty and showed the former state trooper to be a "voracious" Taser user.

Grimes' mother, Monique Grimes filed a $50 million federal civil lawsuit against Bessner in 2017. Bessner was sued in 2013 for use of alleged excessive force. He also has been sued twice for incidents involving the use of a Taser.

A new federal lawsuit was filed in March against Bessner, another officer and a supervisor on the Michigan State Police involving an April 13, 2016, police chase and stop in Grosse Pointe.

The driver said, in his lawsuit, that he was Tased "several times" by Bessner, including to the face.

The man alleges Bessner "shoved (his face) under water and prevented him from breathing."

