Detroit — Family, friends and those inspired by the late Juge Damon Keith have gathered Monday to remember the long-serving federal judge during his funeral.

The service is being held at the Hartford Memorial Baptist Church at 18700 James Couzens.

Keith, 96, died April 28 at his home in Detroit. Still active as a senior judge, he had served on the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals since 1977.

As mourners filled the church and watched a simulcast in the Wayne State Community Arts Auditorium Monday, flags flew at half staff at the State Capitol complex and on all state buildings.

"Judge Damon Keith was a civil rights icon," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in her proclamation for Keith. "In his decades of public service, he stood up for what was right, even if it meant facing attacks and threats from others. Because of his strength, his determination, and his commitment to ending racism in our country, Michigan is grateful and better for it."

Keith was born in Detroit on July 4, 1922, in a time when African Americans often had less to celebrate than their fellow citizens.

A grandson of slaves, he became a jurist known not only for his tenure but for rulings that made law and history.

Keith was the youngest of six children of Perry and Annie Keith. Perry had moved from Georgia in the 1920s to take a $5-an-hour job in a Ford foundry, the worst job in the factory.

When Keith graduated from West Virginia State College in 1943, his father told him, "One of my children has a college degree. Now I can die happy."

Keith went on to earn law degrees from Howard University and Wayne State University. Before that, however, he spent three years in the U.S. Army, driving a truck in the Quartermaster Corps in Europe.

In the segregated military of the day, his unit was all black — except for the officers, who were all white. He later called the experience "degrading," but while he said it helped shape him, he did not let it warp him.

During his Wayne State years, he worked as a janitor at The Detroit News. A reporter there saw him reading a law book one day and scoffed, "A black lawyer? Better keep mopping."

Instead, he kept plugging away, graduating in 1956 and going into private practice. By 1967, he was on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan. By 1975, he was chief judge, and in '77 he was nominated by President Jimmy Carter to succeed Wade McCree on the federal court of appeals.

His judicial clerks across the years became one of his legacies. The list includes Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, former governor Jennifer Granholm, U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Eric Clay and Harvard law professor Lani Guinier.

Many of his decisions became legacy as well.

In 1971, he ruled that President Richard Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell had violated the Constitution by wiretapping White Panther radicals in Ann Arbor without a court order.

In 2002, the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals held that deportation hearings conducted in secrecy were unconstitutional. In a line still widely quoted and paraphrased, Keith wrote, "Democracies die behind closed doors."

He had outlived by a dozen years his wife, Rachel, a physician and a groundbreaker in her own right. Most Saturdays in their 53 years together, he would buy her flowers at Eastern Market.

They are survived by daughters Cecile Keith Brown, Debbie Keith and Gilda Keith, and granddaughters Nia Keith Brown and Camara Keith Brown.

Keith's internment was to take place at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley.

