Detroit — A 34-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint near a school building on Detroit's west side, police confirmed.

The carjacking took place about 9:45 a.m. on the 10100 block of West Chicago, just west of Wyoming. The David Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School is on that same block.

Police say that as the woman sat in a parking lot, in her black, four-door Chrysler 300, a man opened the driver-side door and ordered her out of the vehicle, at gunpoint.

The victim complied.

The suspect then got into the vehicle and took off. The 300 was last seen headed westbound on West Chicago, toward Meyers.

