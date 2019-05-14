Detroit — A woman and two men were shot late Monday night while sitting in a vehicle on Detroit's east side, with the female victim dying from her injuries, police said.

The triple shooting took place about 11:25 p.m. on the 5000 block of Guliford, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of East Warren and east of Cadieux.

Police say the victims — a 24-year-old woman, a 23-year-old man, and a 24-year-old man — were sitting in a newer model Chrysler 300 when someone approached the vehicle and started firing shots.

The woman died in the emergency room, while the men were both listed in serious condition.

No suspect description is immediately available.

