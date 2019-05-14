Detroit — Police made four arrests Monday after and armed robbery and a carjacking that took place a block away and 15 minutes apart from each other on the city's west side.

The first incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. when a 43-year-old woman parked in the 9600 block of Wyoming at a training center north of West Chicago.

A Dodge Intrepid parked behind her. A man in his 20s wearing a hoodie and carrying a handgun approached her and demanded she hand over whatever she had on her.

The victim complied, and the suspect drove off, and was last spotted driving westbound on West Chicago.

About 15 minutes later, outside David Mackenzie Elementary-Middle School, in the 10100 block of West Chicago, a 34-year-old woman was carjacked.

Police say that as the woman sat in a parking lot in her black four-door Chrysler 300, a man opened the driver-side door and ordered her out of the vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim complied.The suspect then got into the vehicle and took off. The 300 was last seen headed westbound on West Chicago, toward Meyers.

By early afternoon, police made four arrests in the two cases and recovered the stolen vehicle in the area of Trinity and Constance.

