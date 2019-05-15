Buy Photo A man believed to be in his 50s was found unresponsive in his car at about 3:10 p.m. near West Grand and 14th Street. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Wednesday on the city's west side.

A man believed to be in his 50s was found unresponsive in his car at about 3:10 p.m. near West Grand and 14th Street, said Officer Vanessa Burt, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Police Department. He later was pronounced dead.

Police are working to find suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD homicide investigators at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

