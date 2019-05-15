A major crash on US-23 closed traffic on both sides of the freeway Wednesday morning. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

A crash that started on northbound U.S. 23 in Washtenaw County on Wednesday morning resulted in a crash on the southbound side of the freeway, and one motorist had to be airlifted away from the scene, police said.

Both sides of the freeway were closed as a result, though one lane on the northbound side reopened early in the afternoon, per the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The chain of collisions started in the 10 a.m. hour when a semi-truck and another vehicle crashed, taking the semi through not only the cable barriers, not only the median separating the sides of the freeway, but onto the southbound freeway itself.

There it hit a pickup truck, said Lt. Darrel Green, a Michigan State Police spokesman.

The crash took the pickup truck into the woods, and the motorist in it had to be flown to an area hospital in a helicopter, Green said. The driver's age is not immediately available.

Avoid US-23 near 6 mile Rd (Washtenaw County). A crash has both N/B and S/B lanes shut down. Preliminary indicates N/B semi truck struck another N/B vehicle, then crossed the median and struck a S/B pickup truck. Driver of S/B truck seriously injured and taken by Survival Flight pic.twitter.com/7n540vUMtm — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 15, 2019

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/15/crash-northbound-us-23-washtenaw-county/3679098002/