Detroit — Police are investigating a woman's death on Detroit's east side after her body was found Wednesday in a dumpster, police said.

The body was found about 9:50 a.m. on the 1600 block of Robert Bradby, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of East Lafayette and east of Chene.

Details on how the woman was found, or the circumstances preceding her death, were not immediately available.

