Two people, a 52-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, died from their injurie in the crash.

A driver is facing charges in a crash that left two people dead on Detroit's west side on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old man allegedly was speeding with two other cars near Seven Mile and Coyle about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday when he disregarded a traffic signal, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a spokeswoman for the Police Department.

Investigators could not confirm whether the group was drag racing before his Dodge Challenger collided with a Chevrolet Cavalier entering the intersection, she said.

The two people in the Chevy, identified as a 52-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, died from their injuries, Kirkwood said.

"People driving at high rates of speed and you’re not able to control your vehicle — this is one of the consequences of that type of action that a lot of people don’t think about," Assistant Police Chief David LeValley told reporters during a news conference Wednesday.

The Dodge driver fled the scene on foot. Acting on a tip, 12th Precinct officers found the man nearby and arrested him about an hour later, Kirkwood said.

The driver remained in custody Wednesday. A warrant package was expected to be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office this week.

Meanwhile, police are seeking tips to find the drivers in the two other cars.

"We would definitely like to identify and interview them, and then make a determination as to their level of involvement," LeValley said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

