Detroit — A fight between two men, late Tuesday night on Detroit's west side, ended in one man's death and the other fleeing the scene before police could arrive.

The homicide took place about 11:45 p.m. on the 12000 block of Birwood, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of Plymouth Road and east of Meyers.

Police say the fight started when the victim, a 30-year-old man, allegedly assaulted the suspect's girlfriend, a 27-year-old woman. It is not believed the parties knew each other beforehand.

The two men argued and fought, and the suspect pulled a gun and fired shots, striking the victim. Medics transported him to an area hospital, but he died.

The suspect, whose description was not offered, then fled the scene.

