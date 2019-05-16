Under the effort, the city will resurface major roads, residential streets and commercial corridor streetscape projects. (Photo: Joe Raedle, Getty Images)

Detroit — City officials plan to announce it will spend $100 million this year to make improvements to 100 miles of roadway.

Officials will hold a 1 p.m. news conference to make the announcement. The conference will be held at the intersection of Marseilles Street and Frankfort Avenue near East Warren Avenue and Moran Road on the city's east side.

Under the effort, the city will resurface major roads, residential streets and commercial corridor streetscape projects. The projects will also call for contractors to use a workforce that is 51 percent Detroit residents.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/16/detroit-city-roads-streets-improvement-2019/3690981002/