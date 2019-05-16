Detroit — Officers were in the right place at the right time Wednesday night, catching an alleged arsonist in the act

The incident took place on Tireman at Colfax, which is east of Livernois on the city's west side.

Around 8 p.m., police watched a man enter a building, leave, and then saw smoke emanate from it.

Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman, said officers were at a gas station when a man entered a commercial building across the street.

When he exited, police approached him to investigate, and he said he had been "relieving himself" inside. But police noticed smoke coming from the building.

Police altered the fire department and arrested the 53-year-old suspect.

