Enjoy FREE screenings, health education, fitness demos and healthy refreshments on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at DMC's Get Healthy Expo. (Photo: DMC)

Area residents have a chance to receive free screenings, cooking demonstrations, medical advice and more during a "Get Healthy Expo” on Saturday at Greater Emmanuel Institutional C.O.G.I.C in Detroit.

Hosted by the Detroit Medical Center, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 19190 Schaefer.

It is slated to feature DMC physicians and experts as well as chefs offering healthy recipes. Prize drawings and giveaways; fitness demonstrations; and screenings for blood pressure, glucose levels, cholesterol and more, coordinators said.

To RSVP, go to www.dmc.org/healthExpo.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/16/dmc-get-healthy-expo-saturday-detroit/3698766002/