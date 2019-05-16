DMC hosts 'Get Healthy Expo' Saturday at Detroit church
Area residents have a chance to receive free screenings, cooking demonstrations, medical advice and more during a "Get Healthy Expo” on Saturday at Greater Emmanuel Institutional C.O.G.I.C in Detroit.
Hosted by the Detroit Medical Center, the event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 19190 Schaefer.
It is slated to feature DMC physicians and experts as well as chefs offering healthy recipes. Prize drawings and giveaways; fitness demonstrations; and screenings for blood pressure, glucose levels, cholesterol and more, coordinators said.
To RSVP, go to www.dmc.org/healthExpo.
