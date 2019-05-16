Elevate Detroit has long sought to help people in need in the city. (Photo: Elevate Detroit)

A Detroit park is set for a cleanup and community barbecue on Saturday.

From 10 a.m to noon, Runco Waste Industries employees and volunteers are clearing trash and debris, and planting flowers as well as placing new pea gravel under the picnic pavilion park near 4th and Temple in the city's Cass Corridor.

Runco, a commercial and residential waste disposal company, also is donating supplies, coordinators said.

At 1 p.m., Elevate Detroit, a volunteer nonprofit whose mission is "to create communities that connect people to Christ," hosts a free “CommuniD BBQ" for the homeless and those who face challenges finding food. The group typically feeds 100 to 200 people in need at the site each week, officials said.

Happy’s Pizza is supplying pizzas to feed the attendees as well as food for the cleanup volunteers.

Elevate Detroit is bringing beverages and goods to the event plus an inflatable bounce house and children's games.

"We're all about people from all walks of life working together to create a safe and loving community," the group said on its Facebook page.

