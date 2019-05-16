Buy Photo Councilman Andre L. Spivey (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Detroit — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV is another step closer in its proposed plant expansion on the city’s east side.

The City Council is expected to weigh in Tuesday on key elements of the project, including a community benefits agreement and land swap proposals for the deal. The council’s planning and economic development committee on Thursday unanimously moved the items forward with a recommendation to approve them.

City Councilman Andre Spivey said Thursday he hopes the deal gets approved next week and wants to get Detroiters trained for the jobs the project will bring. He said it’s up to the city to create an atmosphere for businesses to create the jobs.

“I don’t know of any other company willing to come or want to come right now in the queue with that many jobs all at one time,” he said. “I think we ought to be careful how we move forward. There are people probably in the queue waiting to come with similar deals and those who we do not know that are watching Detroit to see how we conduct business here.

"Whatever happens with this deal here will set the precedent moving forward."

FCA plans to invest $1.6 billion in expanding its Mack Avenue facilities with a new plant and investing $900 million to modernize its Jefferson North Assembly Plant. The plant expansion is expected to add 4,950 jobs. The deal awaits city council approval.

Spivey said he believes the city could have a gotten a better deal but still thought the one before them was worth moving to the full council.

"I don’t like it in its totality, but I think it’s good for us right now to bring forth to bring the first phase knowing that after that, suppliers will soon follow, and we don’t know the reverberation of how far we can go with employment here,” he said.

City administration and FCA officials came before the planning and economic development standing committee Thursday following the body’s vote last week to bring several project-related items back for further discussion. The city has assembled acreage needed for the project and the automaker, the city and a neighborhood advisory council have agreed to a community benefits agreement.

The committee on Thursday also moved to full city council with a recommendation to approve Industrial Facilities Exemption Certificates for 2101 Conner Street and 4000 St. Jean. The certificate would allow for a 50% tax abatement for the automaker for up to 12 years.

Not all FCA-related items under consideration Thursday received approval from the committee.

City Councilmen James Tate and Gabe Leland opposed the sale of the city-owned Millennium Parking Garage on Congress, which city officials have said is needed to help fund the city’s contribution in the land purchases. The committee moved that item to the full city council without recommendation to approve.

“My challenge though, and we’ve talked about it, once you make the deal, it’s gone,” Tate said. “I don’t think we’re in the business of creating parking structures anymore, especially in downtown. Especially how much the land is a premium. So that’s my biggest challenge with it.”

