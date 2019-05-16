A person of interest in the slaying was seen in a car near a building on the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive in Detroit. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit police are working to find a person of interest in connection to a woman's slaying this week.

The body of the 26 year old was found about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday in a dumpster near a building on the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive, investigators said.

Police learned the victim had earlier been spotted with a man in an elevator there. He was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and wheat-colored boots.

CLOSE Video footage shows person of interest in the homicide of a woman's body found early Wednesday in a dumpster in the 1600 block of Robert Bradby Drive Detroit police department video

Authorities released surveillance images Thursday showing the man at the elevator and the car he was believed to have left in.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

