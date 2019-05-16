Detroit — A man and woman were shot Wednesday night as they sat on a couch on Detroit's east side, police said.

The double shooting took place about 9:40 p.m. on the 7000 block of East Brentwood, said Latrice Crawford, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's south of East Seven Mile and west of Van Dyke.

Police say the man, 23, was privately conveyed from the scene to the hospital, and listed in stable condition.

The woman, 59, was treated and released at the scene.

The man was uncooperative with investigators' efforts to learn more about the shooting, police said.

