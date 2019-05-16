Reward announced for tips to find suspect in Detroit slaying
Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Thursday announced a $2,500 reward for tips to find a second suspect in a fatal shooting during a gun sale on Detroit's west side.
Relatives said Winston Williams went with a friend to meet someone at about 5:45 p.m. April 16 near Plymouth Road and Asbury Park. Shortly after the pair left his grandmother's car and entered an alley there, the grandmother said she "heard shots fired; immediately after, two suspects would flee," investigators said in a statement.
Williams, who turned 20 a day earlier, died from his injuries.
A 15-year-old boy, Demar Pernell, was later charged in his death. Prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from a gun sale.
Police are seeking another person they said fired a weapon and robbed Williams. He is described as going by the name "Stacks," 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 inches tall, with a "small" build. Authorities believe he is part of the “Jack Boys” gang.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
