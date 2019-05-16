The coalition, known as One University, notes that Dearborn and Flint students pay 80% of the tuition that students in Ann Arbor do, but Dearborn and Flint get only 25% of state funding, (Photo: Max Ortiz, Detroit News)

A growing movement at the University of Michigan is urging the school to address what is portrayed as disparities in services and funding for students on the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses.

The coalition, known as One University, notes that Dearborn and Flint students pay 80% of the tuition that students in Ann Arbor do, but Dearborn and Flint get only 25% of state funding, according to Amytess Girgis, a coalition representative and student at the Ann Arbor campus.

While UM officials agree that the state needs to allocate more state funding to UM- Dearborn and Flint, Girgis said there are many other issues. She said UM-Dearborn and Flint students take on almost two and three times as much debt, respectively, as do Ann Arbor students and hail from families with much lower incomes, but students in Dearborn and Flint do not get the same services as those in Ann Arbor.

For instance, UM-Dearborn and Flint lack campus medical and legal services and the Go Blue Guarantee, a program guaranteeing free tuition to qualifying low-income students.

Buy Photo Amytess Girgis and a coalition of other supporters that includes state lawmakers are demanding that the university address the inequities of students at the Dearborn and Flint campuses (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

That's why Girgis and a coalition of supporters that includes state lawmakers are demanding that the university address the inequities of students at the Dearborn and Flint campuses. It plans to hold a news conference on Thursday before the University of Michigan's Regents meeting, which is being held on the university's Dearborn campus.

"Over the last few years, the University of Michigan has put forth a strong campaign forward for diversity, equity and inclusion," said Girigs, 19-year-old sophomore from Grand Rapids. "They started a program five years ago, dumped $85 million into the Ann Arbor campus. The fact of the matter is the Dearborn and Flint campus communities are disproportionately low-income students, disproportionately students of color.

"For the university to want diversity, to want to champion diversity, equity and inclusion without equitably supporting these two campuses, which it also calls home, is really a travesty."

UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald said that the Michigan Legislature needs to provide more state funding for UM-Dearborn and Flint.

"If we want our state to be among the most prosperous in the nation, we have to be among the most educated," said Fitzgerald, adding that Michigan ranks 30th in the nation in per-capita income and 35th in college attainment.

"President Schlissel has been a strong advocate for greater state investment in direct-to-student need-based financial aid. It would lead to greater degree attainment, diminished student debt, growth in the Michigan economy and increased per-capita income," he said. "It would also allow students more freedom to decide where they wish to study in Michigan and encourage schools to compete for the best students, regardless of their family income."

Addressing other issues the group has raised, Fitzgerald said UM-Flint, UM-Dearborn and UM-Ann Arbor are "three distinct but aligned institutions."

"Each campus has its own unique mission and priorities — and makes decisions to meet individual campus needs," Fitzgerald said. "Those needs reflect the students they serve, the work they do, the people they hire, the markets in which they operate. Our three institutions ... each receive directly from the state their own appropriation, raise their own money through donors, set and collect their own tuition and fees, and then set their own priorities in how they will use those resources."

He added that tuition is lower to meet the needs of the local students and average net price for "for full-time, in-state beginning undergrads awarded grant or scholarship aid from the government or the university was lower at UM-Dearborn ($9,692) and UM-Flint ($10,906) than at UM-Ann Arbor ($16,408)."

Fitzgerald pointed to a recent study about growing student debt that showed, in 2017, average debt load was $25,712 for students at UM-Ann Arbor, $25,759 for students at UM-Dearborn and $33,258 for students at UM-Flint.

"Each campus sets its own priorities for diversity, equity and inclusion that fit its needs," he said. "Even then, there are some UM-Ann Arbor-based programs that are supported by UM-Ann Arbor campus funding that also benefit the other campuses."

As for the $85 million the coalition references for diversity, inclusion and equity, Fitzgerald said it "was the plan the Ann Arbor campus created for itself, and the budget, for the Ann Arbor campus, that has been set to accomplish its DEI goals," referring to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The One University coalition is calling for parity on the UM-Flint and Dearborn campuses with the main campus. (Photo: John M. Galloway, Detroit News)

The One University coalition has been active on campus since last September but momentum for the group is growing.

Abdul El-Sayed, the former candidate for Michigan's governor, has aligned himself with the coalition and plans to speak at the news conference, saying his support traces to a UM student he met while campaigning.

"(UM) was always suppose to be the uncommon education for the common individual," said El-Sayed, a UM graduate. "To know this university is failing students ... because of an inequitable allocation of resources across the campuses is heartbreaking and has to be addressed."

This week, an editorial signed by 12 Democratic lawmakers in the Detroit Free Press said students in Dearborn and Flint are not getting fair treatment.

"The need at the U-M Dearborn and Flint campuses is urgent, and we call on the University of Michigan to serve the students who strive to make Michigan home to the leaders and best every day," the letter said. "The disparities on these campuses can be rectified, and Michigan will be a stronger state once they are. We look forward to working with the University of Michigan to make this a reality."

The platform for the group includes seven points for change. Besides adding campus medical services and extending the Go Blue Guarantee to UM-Dearborn and Flint students, it includes:

•Equalizing the Legislature's per-student allocation to all campuses

•Extending Diversity, Equity and Inclusion funds to UM-Dearborn and Flint since median household income of Ann Arbor students is $154,000 while it is $84,000 in Dearborn and $77,000 in Flint

•Expanding study abroad scholarships for low-income and working UM-Dearborn and Flint students

•Offering easier intra-university transfer system between the campuses

•Paying parity for graduate students and lecturers since it is between $7,000 to $10,000 less in Dearborn and Flint

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/16/um-equity-dearborn-flint-campus-one-university/1167455001/