Detroit — Changes are in store this weekend for the project to improve Interstate 94 in Detroit and motorists will have to be ready for orange barrels and detours.

On Saturday, crews will close the left two lanes of eastbound and westbound I-94 at Brush Street from 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. to shift traffic toward the right shoulder, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The move is for construction of the Brush Street overpass' median pier.

After the work is completed, three lanes will be maintained in each direction during peak travel times. The project is expected to finished by November.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, crews will close the eastbound I-94 ramp to the northbound Lodge Freeway until Labor Day, MDOT said.

Officials said the ramp must be closed to replace the ramps barrier wall and make repairs to the pavement.

Meanwhile, the right lane of westbound I-94 under the Lodge Freeway ramp will be closed nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will detoured to northbound Interstate 75 and then west on the Davison Freeway back to the northbound Lodge Freeway.

All of the work is part of MDOT's $64 million project to upgrade 25 miles of I-94 between Conner Street in Detroit and Interstate 275 in western Wayne County. The project is expected to conclude in November.

