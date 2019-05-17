Detroit police dispel serial killer rumor
Detroit — Police said Friday there is no truth to a rumor on social media that a serial killer is at large downtown.
The rumor also says 5-6 female victims have been found since a woman's body was discovered Wednesday in a dumpster on the city's east side and police officials have failed to let the public know.
"This is not true," officials with the department said in a statement. "We have identified a person of interest in connection to the incident on Robert Bradby and we are actively looking for this suspect."
Anyone with information about the crime should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
