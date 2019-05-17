Detroit — Police said Friday there is no truth to a rumor on social media that a serial killer is at large downtown.

The rumor also says 5-6 female victims have been found since a woman's body was discovered Wednesday in a dumpster on the city's east side and police officials have failed to let the public know.

More: Detroit police: Woman found dead in east-side Dumpster

"This is not true," officials with the department said in a statement. "We have identified a person of interest in connection to the incident on Robert Bradby and we are actively looking for this suspect."

More: Person of interest sought in slaying of woman found in dumpster

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or CrimeStoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2019/05/17/detroit-police-dispels-serial-killer-rumor/3706977002/