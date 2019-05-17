Allivas Dondi Kyles (Photo: Wayne County Prosecutor's Office)

A 32-year-old Highland Park man has been charged in a car crash that killed two people Tuesday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Allivas Dondi Kyles is charged with causing the crash that killed Sherman Wright, 61, and Eugenia Frison, 52.

Kyles allegedly sped eastbound on West Seven Mile and disregarded a stop light when he crashed into the couple's car at Coyle. According to authorities, Kyles ran from the scene but was later arrested by Detroit police.

Kyles has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of operating a vehicle with a suspended /revoked diver's license causing death, and two counts of failure to stop at an accident when at fault resulting in death.

Kyles was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court in Detroit. His probable cause conference has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m May 29 and his preliminary examination is set for 9 a.m. June 5, both before Judge Lynise Bryant.

