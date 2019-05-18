Buy Photo The man was standing at a bus stop when two motorists drove by shooting at one another and he was hit in the thigh, police said (Photo: The Detroit News)

Detroit — A 41-year-old man is hospitalized following a drive-by shooting early Saturday on the city's east side.

Detroit police said the incident happened at 3:50 a.m. near Van Dyke and Harper Avenue.

The man was standing at a bus stop south of Harper Avenue when two motorists drove by firing shots at one another, police said.

The man was shot in his thigh during the crossfire. Medics took him to the hospital and his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2200. Anonymous tips also can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

