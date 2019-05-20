1 charged in White Castle triple slaying, 1 to be sentenced
Detroit — On Monday, as a 30-year-old Detroit man is expected to be sentenced in an early September triple-slaying at a White Castle on the city's west side, a second man is settling into his stay at Wayne County Jail as his case begins.
Just before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 9.three men in their early 20s were fatally shot at a White Castle on the 6300 block of West Warren.
Police arrived to find the three victims identified as DeShawn Gadson, 20; Trevaughn Anthony, 24; and Rashawn Harrington, 25, in the lobby area.
William Wilbourn-Little was convicted by a Wayne County Circuit Court jury on the eight counts he faced: three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of felony firearm.
Wilbourn-Little was supposed to be sentenced Thursday, but the date was changed to Monday, court records show.
But as his case wraps up, a second case in the same triple homicide is just beginning.
Timothy Pitts, 26, faces an eight-count slate of charges identical to Wilbourn-Little's. He was arraigned Friday at Detroit's 36th District Court and denied bond. He will remain at Wayne County Jail.
Pitts is due for a probable cause conference on May 31 and a preliminary examination on June 7, both before Judge Michael Wagner.
That White Castle restaurant dates back to 1969, and closed for a week after the shooting.
